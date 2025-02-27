Fantasy Basketball
Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Available against Magic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Jackson-Davis (illness) is available in Thursday's game against Orlando, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Jackson-Davis is cleared to return from a two-game absence with an illness Thursday. However, the 25-year-old big man is playing just 4.3 minutes per game over his last five appearances, so his presence shouldn't have a major impact on Golden State's frontcourt rotation.

