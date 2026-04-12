Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Available Sunday
Jackson-Davis (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Jackson-Davis will be available to return from a two-game absence due to an illness. However, he isn't guaranteed to see meaningful run while buried behind Jakob Poeltl, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 93 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1132 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 566 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams97 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2131 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis See More