Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Jackson-Davis (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Jackson-Davis will be available to return from a two-game absence due to an illness. However, he isn't guaranteed to see meaningful run while buried behind Jakob Poeltl, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Toronto Raptors
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