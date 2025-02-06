Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 6:55pm

Jackson-Davis (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

After missing Wednesday's loss to Utah due to knee soreness, Jackson-Davis will return Thursday on the second leg of Golden State's back-to-back. The 24-year-old big man will come off the bench against Los Angeles, and he has averaged 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 12.5 minutes over his last five games.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now