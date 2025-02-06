Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Available Thursday
Jackson-Davis (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
After missing Wednesday's loss to Utah due to knee soreness, Jackson-Davis will return Thursday on the second leg of Golden State's back-to-back. The 24-year-old big man will come off the bench against Los Angeles, and he has averaged 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 12.5 minutes over his last five games.
