Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Available to play
Jackson-Davis (knee) is available for Sunday's game versus the Magic, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Jackson-Davis is set to return after a one-game absence, though he remains a fringe piece in Toronto's rotation. Over the past three games, he's logged just 17 total minutes, producing a total of three points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and two turnovers.
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