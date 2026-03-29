Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Jackson-Davis (knee) is available for Sunday's game versus the Magic, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Jackson-Davis is set to return after a one-game absence, though he remains a fringe piece in Toronto's rotation. Over the past three games, he's logged just 17 total minutes, producing a total of three points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and two turnovers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
52 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams
Author Image
Dan Bruno
83 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
117 days ago
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers
NBA
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
188 days ago