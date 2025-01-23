Fantasy Basketball
Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Available vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 6:20pm

Jackson-Davis (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson-Davis came off the bench in the last game against the Kings on Wednesday but finished with 11 points and eight rebounds across 24 minutes, so it wouldn't be surprising if he returns to the first unit here. The second-year big man is averaging 8.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game across 42 appearances (34 starts) in 2024-25.

