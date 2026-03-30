Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Dispatched to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:36am

Toronto assigned Jackson-Davis to the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jackson-Davis will join Raptors 905 ahead of their playoff opener against the Motor City Cruise on Tuesday. It's unclear when he'll return to the parent club, though the big man is listed as out for Toronto's game against the Pistons on Tuesday while he's on assignment in the G League.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Toronto Raptors
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