Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Fails to make impact with Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 11:45am

Jackson-Davis did not see the floor during Sunday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jackson-Davis' third NBA season was mostly a letdown throughout 2025-26. The big man got lost in the shuffle with Golden State before being traded to Toronto, where he averaged only 1.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 5.0 minutes per tilt over 17 regular-season contests. With Sandro Mamukelashvili a potential departure this offseason, the Raptors could exercise Jackson-Davis' team option for 2026-27 to fortify their center depth.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
54 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
88 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams
Author Image
Dan Bruno
119 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
153 days ago