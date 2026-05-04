Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Fails to make impact with Toronto

Jackson-Davis did not see the floor during Sunday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jackson-Davis' third NBA season was mostly a letdown throughout 2025-26. The big man got lost in the shuffle with Golden State before being traded to Toronto, where he averaged only 1.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 5.0 minutes per tilt over 17 regular-season contests. With Sandro Mamukelashvili a potential departure this offseason, the Raptors could exercise Jackson-Davis' team option for 2026-27 to fortify their center depth.