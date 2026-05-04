Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Fails to make impact with Toronto
Jackson-Davis did not see the floor during Sunday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Jackson-Davis' third NBA season was mostly a letdown throughout 2025-26. The big man got lost in the shuffle with Golden State before being traded to Toronto, where he averaged only 1.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 5.0 minutes per tilt over 17 regular-season contests. With Sandro Mamukelashvili a potential departure this offseason, the Raptors could exercise Jackson-Davis' team option for 2026-27 to fortify their center depth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 925 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1154 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 588 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2153 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis See More