Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Garbage time appearance
Jackson-Davis supplied one rebound over zero minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to San Antonio.
Jackson-Davis continues to serve as nothing more than an emergency piece, logging fewer than five minutes for the fourth straight game. Since arriving in Toronto, he has failed to have any sort of real impact, with the majority of his playing time coming at the backend of games.
