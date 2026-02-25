Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Garbage time appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Jackson-Davis supplied one rebound over zero minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to San Antonio.

Jackson-Davis continues to serve as nothing more than an emergency piece, logging fewer than five minutes for the fourth straight game. Since arriving in Toronto, he has failed to have any sort of real impact, with the majority of his playing time coming at the backend of games.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis
