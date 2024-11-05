Fantasy Basketball
Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Knows his role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Jackson-Davis produced 12 points (6-11 FG), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 23 minutes during Monday's 125-112 win over Washington.

If nothing else, Jackson-Davis knows his role. The second-year big man plays around 20 minutes a night, grabs boards, protects the paint, moves the ball and takes easy shots. Nothing jumps off the page, but Jackson-Davis is locked into a consistent starting role and delivers when called upon. He's averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.6 blocks in 18.7 minutes per game across seven appearances this season.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors
