Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Loses starting spot Wednesday

Jackson-Davis isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The move puts a slight damper on the fantasy appeal of Jackson-Davis, who will cede his place in the first five to Kevon Looney and head to Golden State's bench following 16 consecutive starts. Across seven games as a reserve this year, Jackson-Davis averaged 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 15.3 minutes while shooting 61.9 percent from the floor.