Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Minimal runtime in return

Jackson-Davis (finger) totaled zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across three minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 loss to New Orleans.

Jackson-Davis was given the green light to suit up for Wednesday's contest after missing the two games prior due to a dislocated finger. However, even with Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) sidelined, Jackson-Davis saw just three minutes of court time in the second half. Jackson-Davis played 10 minutes or more in his first two appearances with the Raptors in February, but he has seen minimal playing time since the All-Star break. He's unlikely to start seeing consistent minutes unless Jakob Poeltl or Sandro Mamukelashvili were to miss time along with Murray-Boyles.