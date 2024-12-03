Fantasy Basketball
Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Moves to bench Tuesday vs. DEN

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Jackson-Davis will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Kevon Looney will get his first start of the season with Jackson-Davis retreating to the bench. The second-year big man averaged 6.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks across 15.4 minutes per game in his last five outings (four starts).

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors
