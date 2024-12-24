Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Nearly double-doubles

Jackson-Davis closed with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 23 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Pacers.

Jackson-Davis has had a tough season overall, but he's starting to trend up. He's eclipsed 20 minutes in three straight contests, posting averages of 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 22.9 minutes during that stretch. Managers in deeper fantasy leagues may want to give him a look.