Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Not in rotation Sunday

Jackson-Davis did not see the floor during Sunday's 114-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Jackson-Davis' workload has fluctuated all season. He started the first 17 games of the campaign but was brought off the bench on Nov. 27, and came off the bench for three of the next four games. Sunday, it reached a low point. Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga started in the frontcourt together, and Jackson-Davis wasn't in the rotation at all. Coach Steve Kerr's rotation has been in flux all year, so don't be surprised if TJD gets back in the mix, but the preference seems to be Green and Kevon Looney playing the center minutes right now.