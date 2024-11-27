Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Not starting Wednesday
Jackson-Davis is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Head coach Steve Kerr is tweaking the lineup for this game, meaning Jackson-Davis will come off the bench for the first time in 2024-25. He's averaging 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season. With Jackson-Davis on the bench, Draymond Green will get the nod at center while Andrew Wiggins will slot at power forward.
