Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Jackson-Davis is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Head coach Steve Kerr is tweaking the lineup for this game, meaning Jackson-Davis will come off the bench for the first time in 2024-25. He's averaging 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season. With Jackson-Davis on the bench, Draymond Green will get the nod at center while Andrew Wiggins will slot at power forward.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors
