Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Posts double-double

Jackson-Davis provided 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-97 win over Atlanta.

Jackson-Davis recorded his first double-double of the season Wednesday, and it was also the first time he scored in double digits since the 125-112 win over the Wizards on Nov. 4. Jackson-Davis' role as the Warriors' starting center is not under any threat. He's averaging 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game since the beginning of November while starting in each of his nine outings.