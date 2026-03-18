Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Recalled to NBA
Toronto recalled Jackson-Davis from the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.
Jackson-Davis has returned to the parent team after recording 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks during Tuesday's G League game against the Motor City Cruise. He's expected to be a bench option in upcoming NBA games, as he has failed to play a big role for Toronto throughout the season, logging more than 10 minutes in only one game since February.
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