Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Remains perfect through two games

Jackson-Davis totaled 12 points (6-6 FG), nine rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes during Friday's 127-86 victory over the Jazz.

Jackson-Davis was one rebound shy from registering his first double-double of the season Friday, and he has hit all 10 of his field-goal attempts through the first two games of the regular season. Jackson-Davis shouldn't see high-volume shooting while playing alongside Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield, but the 24-year-old should be able to log solid rebounding numbers as long as he continues to serve as the Warriors' starting center ahead of veteran Kevon Looney.