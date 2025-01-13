Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Returns Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Jackson-Davis (hand) checked back into Monday's game against Toronto with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter, Warriors beat writer Danny Emerman reports.

Jackson-Davis exited for the locker room to get his right hand taped up with 7:05 remaining in the third. The big man will likely shoulder his usual workload the rest of the way after the brief exit, though the hand injury could be something to monitor ahead of Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now