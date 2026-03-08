Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Returns to parent team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Toronto recalled Jackson-Davis from the G League's Raptors 905 on Saturday.

Jackson-Davis is available for NBA action after posting a double-double in a 30-minute G League appearance Friday. However, he's expected to rack up few minutes as a bench player for Toronto. At the NBA level, he's averaging 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Toronto Raptors
