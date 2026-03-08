Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Returns to parent team
Toronto recalled Jackson-Davis from the G League's Raptors 905 on Saturday.
Jackson-Davis is available for NBA action after posting a double-double in a 30-minute G League appearance Friday. However, he's expected to rack up few minutes as a bench player for Toronto. At the NBA level, he's averaging 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 531 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams62 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 296 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers167 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 25February 25, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis See More