Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Scores 22 points in G League
Jackson-Davis produced 22 points (11-16 FG, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in 34 minutes of Sunday's 118-107 G League win against the Mexico City Capitanes. After the game, Golden State recalled him to the NBA.
Jackson-Davis has played a total of seven minutes at the NBA level since the All-Star break, as the Warriors seem content with Quinten Post as their backup center. He'll continue to be an emergency depth option in the meantime.
