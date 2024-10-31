Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Season high scoring

Jackson-Davis posted 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 victory over the Pelicans.

Jackson-Davis recorded a season-high 15 points and tied for his most with nine rebounds in Wednesday's win. The second-year big man has started in each of his first five appearances, averaging 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.0 minutes. Jackson-Davis is also shooting 77.7 percent from the field over that span.