Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Sees 14 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:57am

Jackson-Davis logged five points (2-2 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 14 minutes during Sunday's 143-133 loss to the Mavericks.

Jackson-Davis has now seen the floor three times out of his past four games, but he averaged just 13.3 minutes in those contests. Until he earns back the trust of coach Steve Kerr, his impact will likely be limited to deeper fantasy formats.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now