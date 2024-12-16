Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Sees 14 minutes

Jackson-Davis logged five points (2-2 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 14 minutes during Sunday's 143-133 loss to the Mavericks.

Jackson-Davis has now seen the floor three times out of his past four games, but he averaged just 13.3 minutes in those contests. Until he earns back the trust of coach Steve Kerr, his impact will likely be limited to deeper fantasy formats.