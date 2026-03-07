Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Sent to G League

Toronto assigned Jackson-Davis to the G League's Raptors 905 on Friday.

Jackson-Davis saw immediate action after heading to the G League, playing 30 minutes in Friday's game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he led his team with 32 points and 11 rebounds. The center has dropped to a minimal role in the NBA squad over the last few months, so he might have better chances of featuring for the G League club for the rest of the season.