Tre Johnson Injury: Game-time call for Friday
Johnson (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Johnson has missed Washington's last three matchups while tending to a right foot sprain. However, the fact that he's been upgraded ahead of Friday's game is a sign he's nearing a return. The team should have another update on his status closer to game time.
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