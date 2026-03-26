Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson Injury: Game-time call for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Johnson (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Johnson has missed Washington's last three matchups while tending to a right foot sprain. However, the fact that he's been upgraded ahead of Friday's game is a sign he's nearing a return. The team should have another update on his status closer to game time.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
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