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Tre Johnson Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Johnson (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.

Johnson has a chance to return from a three-game absence Friday, but even if he's cleared, he'll likely see limited minutes. He's made only four appearances over Washington's past 11 games, averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.5 minutes.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
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