Tre Johnson Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Johnson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to right foot soreness.
The rookie swingman is in danger of sitting out for the first time since Feb. 8. If Johnson cannot play Saturday, more playing time would open up for Bub Carrington and Jaden Hardy in the backcourt.
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