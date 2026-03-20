Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Johnson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to right foot soreness.

The rookie swingman is in danger of sitting out for the first time since Feb. 8. If Johnson cannot play Saturday, more playing time would open up for Bub Carrington and Jaden Hardy in the backcourt.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Johnson See More
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
40 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
43 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose
Author Image
Adam King
46 days ago