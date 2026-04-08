Tre Johnson Injury: May not play Thursday
Johnson (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago.
Johnson has missed the last two games because of a right-foot sprain. With only two games left on the schedule after Thursday's rematch with Chicago, it's anyone's guess if he will suit up again this season. If Johnson can't get on the floor Thursday, Jaden Hardy (back), who is also questionable, Jamir Watkins and Bub Carrington should see more action.
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