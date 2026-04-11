Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Johnson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cavaliers.

The rookie first-rounder will end up missing the final five games of the regular season due to a right foot sprain. He'll end his first NBA season averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 threes and 0.6 steals over 24.1 minutes, starting in 42 of 60 games. Jaden Hardy and Jamir Watkins should both operate in elevated roles in Sunday's regular-season finale.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
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