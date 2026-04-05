Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Johnson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

After posting 11 points (5-13 FG), four assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Saturday's loss in Miami, Johnson is in danger of sitting out the second half of Washington's weekend back-to-back set. If he's sidelined, Jaden Hardy, Jamir Watkins and Sharife Cooper would be candidates for increased roles.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
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