Tre Johnson Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Johnson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
A right foot sprain is jeopardizing Johson's status for Tuesday. Jaden Hardy would have a clearer pathway to playing time in the backcourt in the event that Johnson is unable to suit up.
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