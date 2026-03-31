Tre Johnson Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Johnson is questionable for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia due to a right foot sprain.
After just coming back from a multi-game layoff, Johnson continues to deal with lingering effects of the sprain. If the rookie first-rounder cannot suit up Wednesday, Bub Carrington, Jaden Hardy and Sharife Cooper should all help pick up the slack from a minutes perspective.
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