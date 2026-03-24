Tre Johnson Injury: Remains out for Wednesday
Johnson (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Johnson will miss a third consecutive contest due to a right foot sprain, and his next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Warriors. With the rookie first-rounder sidelined, Jaden Hardy, Jamir Watkins and Justin Champagnie are candidates for increased minutes.
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