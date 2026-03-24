Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Johnson (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Johnson will miss a third consecutive contest due to a right foot sprain, and his next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Warriors. With the rookie first-rounder sidelined, Jaden Hardy, Jamir Watkins and Justin Champagnie are candidates for increased minutes.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Johnson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
44 days ago