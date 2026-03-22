Tre Johnson Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Johnson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New York.
Johnson will end up missing both games of the Wizards' back-to-back set due to right foot soreness, but he'll have extra time to rest ahead of Washington's next game, which takes place Wednesday against Utah. Justin Champagnie should stay in the Wizards' starting lineup in Johnson's absence.
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