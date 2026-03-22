Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Johnson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New York.

Johnson will end up missing both games of the Wizards' back-to-back set due to right foot soreness, but he'll have extra time to rest ahead of Washington's next game, which takes place Wednesday against Utah. Justin Champagnie should stay in the Wizards' starting lineup in Johnson's absence.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
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