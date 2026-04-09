Tre Johnson Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Johnson (foot) is out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Johnson will be sidelined for his third straight contest, though he could return Friday against the Heat. Jamir Watkins and Bub Carrington could be more involved in the backcourt with this news.
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