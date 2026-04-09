Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Johnson (foot) is out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Johnson will be sidelined for his third straight contest, though he could return Friday against the Heat. Jamir Watkins and Bub Carrington could be more involved in the backcourt with this news.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
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