Tre Johnson Injury: Will not play Friday
Johnson (foot) will be sidelined for Friday's tilt against the Heat.
Friday will mark a fourth straight absence for the rookie, who has just one more chance to take the floor Sunday before the season ends for Washington. If he's already played his final game of the campaign, he'll conclude with averages of 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.1 minutes.
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