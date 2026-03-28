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Tre Johnson Injury: Won't go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Johnson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Johnson returned from a three-game absence due to a right foot sprain in Friday's loss to the Warriors, during which he posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one rebound over 22 minutes. However, the rookie first-rounder will be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set. Jamir Watkins, Jaden Hardy and Leaky Black (adductor) are candidates for increased minutes in Johnson's stead.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
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