Tre Johnson Injury: Won't go Sunday
Johnson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Johnson returned from a three-game absence due to a right foot sprain in Friday's loss to the Warriors, during which he posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one rebound over 22 minutes. However, the rookie first-rounder will be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set. Jamir Watkins, Jaden Hardy and Leaky Black (adductor) are candidates for increased minutes in Johnson's stead.
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