Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Johnson (foot) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City.

Johnson will miss the opening leg of a back-to-back set due to soreness in his right foot. His absence could open up more opportunities for Sharife Cooper, Jamir Watkins and Jaden Hardy. It'll be Johnson's first absence since Feb. 8.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
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