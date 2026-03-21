Tre Johnson Injury: Won't play Saturday
Johnson (foot) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City.
Johnson will miss the opening leg of a back-to-back set due to soreness in his right foot. His absence could open up more opportunities for Sharife Cooper, Jamir Watkins and Jaden Hardy. It'll be Johnson's first absence since Feb. 8.
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