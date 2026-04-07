Tre Johnson Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Johnson (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Johnson was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest and will miss his second straight contest. With this news, Sharife Cooper and Jamir Watkins could step into larger roles for Washington.
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