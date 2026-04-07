Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Johnson (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Johnson was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest and will miss his second straight contest. With this news, Sharife Cooper and Jamir Watkins could step into larger roles for Washington.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Johnson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago