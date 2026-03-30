Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Johnson (foot) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game versus the Lakers.

Johnson is ready to play for the second half of this back-to-back set Monday. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 22.9 minutes per contest in his last nine games.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
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