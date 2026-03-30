Tre Johnson News: Cleared from injury report
Johnson (foot) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game versus the Lakers.
Johnson is ready to play for the second half of this back-to-back set Monday. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 22.9 minutes per contest in his last nine games.
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