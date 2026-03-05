Tre Johnson News: Comes close to double-double
Johnson registered 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 loss to the Jazz.
Johnson finished just two boards shy of recording a double-double, and the rookie out of Texas continues to deliver solid, yet unspectacular, performances as the season progresses. This was a bounce-back performance for Johnson as well, as he hadn't scored in double digits since Feb. 26, snapping a three-game streak in which he couldn't score more than nine points.
