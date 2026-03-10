Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson News: Efficient shooting performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Johnson registered 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 loss to the Heat.

Johnson reached the 15-point plateau for a third straight game, and while that shouldn't be much of a surprise given the way he's been shooting the rock of late, the rookie out of Texas has turned heads due to his efficiency. He's gone 19-for-38 from the floor in those three games while also making 12 of his 23 attempts from beyond the arc.

