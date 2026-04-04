Tre Johnson News: Good to go Saturday
Johnson (foot) is available for Saturday's game versus Miami.
A right foot sprain left Johnson's status in danger for Saturday, but he's good to go. Over his last six outings, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.6 minutes per game.
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