Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Johnson (foot) is available for Saturday's game versus Miami.

A right foot sprain left Johnson's status in danger for Saturday, but he's good to go. Over his last six outings, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.6 minutes per game.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
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