Tre Johnson News: Limited again Friday
Johnson logged 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal over 18 minutes during Friday's 131-118 win over the Pacers.
Johnson continues to play limited minutes, despite maintaining a starting role. Since returning from an ankle injury that cost him six games, Johnson has averaged 11.3 points and 1.0 steals in 18.6 minutes per game across three appearances. Given the uncertainty regarding Washington's rotation, it's hard to trust anyone on the roster right now, and that includes Johnson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Johnson See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups2 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 812 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 515 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose18 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3021 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Johnson See More