Tre Johnson News: Limited again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Johnson logged 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal over 18 minutes during Friday's 131-118 win over the Pacers.

Johnson continues to play limited minutes, despite maintaining a starting role. Since returning from an ankle injury that cost him six games, Johnson has averaged 11.3 points and 1.0 steals in 18.6 minutes per game across three appearances. Given the uncertainty regarding Washington's rotation, it's hard to trust anyone on the roster right now, and that includes Johnson.

