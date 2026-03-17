Tre Johnson News: Notches 13 points

Johnson chipped in 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors.

Due to some poor shooting and low minutes, Johnson has struggled to generate much momentum in fantasy hoops. Over his last seven outings, he's averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.3 three-pointers on 36.0 percent shooting from the field.