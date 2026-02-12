Tre Johnson News: Puts up 10 points in return
Johnson (ankle) amassed 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 loss to the Cavaliers.
Back in action following a six-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, Johnson stepped back into the starting five, sharing the backcourt with Bub Carrington. Before he had sustained the injury, Johnson had been starting ahead of Carrington at point guard, but the Wizards may be able to make room for both players on the top unit until Trae Young (knee) is ready to make his team debut. Regardless of how he's deployed coming out of the All-Star break, Johnson will likely see his minutes climb back into the 20s during the Wizards' next game Feb. 19 versus the Pacers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Johnson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 84 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 57 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3013 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3013 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Johnson See More