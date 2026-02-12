Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson News: Puts up 10 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 4:14pm

Johnson (ankle) amassed 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Back in action following a six-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, Johnson stepped back into the starting five, sharing the backcourt with Bub Carrington. Before he had sustained the injury, Johnson had been starting ahead of Carrington at point guard, but the Wizards may be able to make room for both players on the top unit until Trae Young (knee) is ready to make his team debut. Regardless of how he's deployed coming out of the All-Star break, Johnson will likely see his minutes climb back into the 20s during the Wizards' next game Feb. 19 versus the Pacers.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
