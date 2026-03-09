Tre Johnson News: Puts up 20 points Sunday
Johnson recorded 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Sunday's 138-118 loss to the Pelicans.
The rookie first-rounder is acclimating well to life alongside Trae Young in the backcourt so far, putting up at least 15 points in consecutive games. That said, the Wizards don't yet seem to be fully committed to handing Johnson big minutes, as he has averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.9 three-pointers in 21.6 minutes per tilt in his last seven games.
