Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson News: Returns to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Johnson amassed 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Johnson returned from a six-game absence Wednesday and shared the backcourt alongside Bub Carrington, and it will be interesting to see if that trend continues after the All-Star break. Johnson's minutes were held in check Wednesday to be cautious, but his workload should ramp up again following the All-Star break.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
