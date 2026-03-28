Tre Johnson News: Scores 11 points in return

Johnson closed with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one rebound over 22 minutes during Friday's 131-126 loss to the Warriors.

Johnson returned after a three-game absence due to a foot injury, and while he didn't have his best performance, he still scored in double digits, something that has been a steady floor for the rookie out of Texas. Johnson has scored in double digits in seven of his last 10 games, but he hasn't reached the 15-point plateau since March 10, so it's hard to trust him right now in most formats, especially considering he's coming off an injury and the Wizards don't really have much to play for down the stretch.