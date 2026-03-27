Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Johnson (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors,

Johnson is returning from a three-game absence with a right foot sprain, which is likely to send Leaky Black to the bench. Over his last eight outings, Johnson has averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.0 minutes per game while shooting 37.1 percent from the floor.

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
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